KENDALLVILLE — Norbert Lee Franks, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at home.
Mr. Franks was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Aug. 6, 1947, to Harold and Hazel (Creager) Franks. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1967, and entered in the United States Army, where he honorably served his country from 1967-1969, during the Vietnam War.
He married Linda Kay Scheurich on Sept. 27, 1969, at First Christian Church in Kendallville.
Norbert was employed by the Dana Corporation for 25 years and he retired from Eaton Controls following 38 years of combined service. After retirement, Norbert delivered the WAWK trailer to area functions and he stocked shelves every morning with bread from Holsum Bakery. He also kept busy mowing lawns in the summertime.
Norbert was a dedicated board member and past commander of the American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville. This year he became a board member and acting historian for District 4 of the Indiana American Legion.
He attended Grace Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Franks, of Kendallville; sons, Mark Franks and Della Jennings, of Avilla and Kevin and Michelle Franks, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Morgan Franks and Kaleb Reinoehl, of Waterloo, Madison and Chase Klinker, of Fort Wayne and Mason Franks, of Kendallville; one great-grandchild, Karson Reinoehl; brothers, Larry and Susie Franks, of Findlay, Ohio, Hubert and Linda Franks and Randy and Connie Franks, of Ashley; and sister, Yolanda and Steve Lechleidner, of Auburn.
Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Suzanne Robbins and Tina Smith; and one brother, Dennis Franks.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at noon, with visitation at 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Burial will take place later at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 86 or Grace Christian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
