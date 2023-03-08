TOPEKA — LeRoy P. Miller, 85, of Topeka, (district: 32), Indiana, died at 7:50 p.m., on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1937, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Phillip and Wilma (Lambright) Miller.
On March 23, 1961, in Shipshewana, Indiana, he married Mary Slabach, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are three sons, Mervin (Kathern) Miller, of Shipshewana, Vernon (Betty) Miller, of Goshen and Richard (Waneta) Miller, of Topeka; four daughters, Naomah (Omer) Miller, of Topeka, Clara (Dennis) Yoder, of Middlebury, Lena (Wayne) Fry, Joan (Larry) Hershberger, both of Topeka; son-in-law, Christy Jr. (Sara) Miller, of Goshen; 46 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin (Mary Ann) Miller, of Middlebury and Willard (Lou Ella) Miller, of Topeka; three sisters, Elsie (Paul) Fry, of Topeka, Fannie (Mervin) Mast, of Kingston, Wisconsin, and Erma Stutzman, of Middlebury; two sisters-in-law, LaVerda Miller, of Shipshewana and Irene Miller, of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Martha Miller; great-grandson, Jordan Dale Lambright; three brothers, Raymond, Orva, and Mervin Miller; two sisters-in-law, Edna Fern Miller and Ella Miller; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Stutzman.
LeRoy was a retired farmer and a rug weaver in his retirement.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, and all-day on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Omer Miller residence, 4940 S. C.R. 675W, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, March 10, 2023, also at the Omer Miller residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Harley Fry and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Meadowview Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.
