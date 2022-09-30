HAMILTON — Bernard Victor Kipfer, 89, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Hamilton.
He was born on May 5, 1933, in Fremont, Indiana, to Daniel and Anna (Sevits) Kipfer. He was a 1951 graduate of Arcola High School.
Bernard married Darlene Delores Worline on Jan. 22, 1953, and she survives in Hamilton.
He owned and operated Kipfer 66, for 50 years. Prior to owning Kipfer 66, he worked at Dana Corp., for 11 years.
He enjoyed skydiving, driving racecars, hot air balloon rides, bowling, square dancing, sightseeing, spending time with family and friends and living life.
Also surviving are six children and their spouses, Steven Kipfer, of New Haven, Tami Kipfer, of Angola, David and Thresa Kipfer, of Hamilton, Michael and Wendy Kipfer, of Hamilton, Tricia and John Bowerman, of Angola and Tracy and Jeremy Steury, of Hamilton; 12 grandchildren, Steven Kipfer, Anna Crousore, Jennifer Bowling, Joseph Kipfer, Faith Kipfer, Anthony Kipfer, Tyler Kipfer, Trista Wolschleger, Amber Willoughby, Amanda Grames, Bryce Grames and Cailyn Grames; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings, Herbert Kipfer, Robert Kipfer, Harold Kipfer, Dorothy (Kipfer) Uber and Richard Kipfer.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
