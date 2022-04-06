LAGRANGE — Edward Michael Baczynski, age 92, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away at 4:20 p.m., on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 7, 1929, the son of Michael Edward and Marie (Weslowski) Baczynski in Chicago, Illinois.
On July 7, 1951, he married Elaine McQueary; she preceded him in death on April 6, 2019.
He is survived by seven children, Mark Baczynski, Maralee (David) Welsheimer, Matt (Lisa) Baczynski, Martin (Angel) Baczynski, Myles (Jenny) Baczynski, Marshall (Rachel) Baczynski, and Mitchell Baczynski; daughter-in-law, Angie Baczynski; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and his little Mexican friend, Midget.
He was was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 68 years, Elaine Baczynski; his parents; a son, Michael Baczynski; three sisters, Dorothy, Jean and Betty; and one brother, Don.
Ed retired from Colwell General in Kendallville, Indiana, following more than 30 years of service.
He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange for several decades.
Ed was a very talented wood worker and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, Polka dancing and fishing. Most importantly, he loved his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange, Indiana.
Father Osman Ramos will officiate.
Burial will follow at a later date.
Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service.
Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
