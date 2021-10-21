FREMONT — Suzanne (Sue) L. Drewes, 83, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after battling Parkinson’s.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Dec. 8, 1936, to Elmer and Erma (Glanzman) Reetz.
She married her husband of 63 years, Richard, on Jan. 25, 1958.
Sue worked at Ohio Bell after she graduated from Libbey High School. After her first child was born, she dedicated the remainder of her life to her husband and children.
Richard’s job at Dana Corporation took them to Janesville, Wisconsin, for a couple years, then to Fort Wayne, Indiana. They lived in Fort Wayne until they built their current home on Snow Lake in Fremont, Indiana. Their family enjoyed visiting and spending time swimming, boating, skiing, tubing and fishing. Family could always expect their favorite kind of cookies when they visited.
Sue volunteered at her children’s elementary school and at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Toledo, until their move to Janesville, Wisconsin.
She was a member of the Sewing Sisters at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana, until her Parkinson’s symptoms prevented her from participating.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, Richard; children, Denise Stilwell (Greg), Doug (Peg) and Cheryl Mawhinney (Mike); 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Phyllis Walter and Daniel Reetz.
A Celebration of Life for Sue will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 IN-120, Fremont, Indiana, with calling one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation or Peace Lutheran Church.
Assisting the family with arrangements is H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
