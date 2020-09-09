HARTSELLE, Ala. — Dorothy (Dottie) Clark, age 83, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, of congestive heart failure.
Dottie was born on Feb. 13, 1937, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Frances and Vivian (Opdyke) Koon.
Newly divorced and sharing a household with her mother and five children, Dottie worked tirelessly to be the sole provider for a family of seven. She worked for more than 20 years at Monsanto in Ligonier and was proud to be their first female machine set-up. Dottie then worked at Eaton in Kendallville as Quality Control until her retirement.
While in retirement she acquired her first computer which opened up a whole new world for her. She connected with other doll collectors over the internet and made countless forever friends. This led her to discover her gift as a doll sculptor. She created several lifesize OOAK baby dolls that she sold on eBay and to private collectors.
She also became involved in other forums and projects and while in her 70s she co-founded and produced the CRS NDE Radio Show for many years, through which she was instrumental in helping many people.
Dottie also played an instrumental role in the lives of her grandchildren. She loved taking them to her trailer at Big Turkey Lake. They cherish the memories she created with them there while they played in the water and she played videographer. You could count on her to watch a marathon of Classic Cartoons or Disney Movies.
She is survived by four of her children, Sheryl (Clyde) Miller, of Alabama, Rebecca Knott, of Auburn, James Gregg, of Alabama, and Dan Gregg, of Auburn; as well as son-in-law, Bill Pratt, of Ligonier. She has 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and has loving stepchildren; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren too. She is also survived by her sisters, Harriet Rose, of Kentucky, and Phyliss Warner, of Florida.
Dottie was devastated when her daughter, Katherine Pratt, died in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lenoard Koon; sister-in-law, Patricia Koon; brothers-in-laws, Cecil Rose and Johnny Warner.
Anybody that knows Dottie Clark can attest to her warmth, her sharp and witty sense of humor and a never ending love and strength in which others could shelter.
An informal open house celebration of Dottie’s life will be held at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna, Indiana, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from noon to 5 pm.
