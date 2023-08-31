Mavis Church

FREMONT — Mavis Merrilee (Schaeffer) Church, 95, of Fremont, Indiana, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 9, 1928, in Fremont, to Paul and Grace (Gould) Schaeffer and lived her whole life in the Fremont area. She was the oldest of six siblings.
She graduated from Western Michigan University, earned her Masters in Education at IPFW and then began her career teaching music.
Mavis met and married the love of her life, Paul Delson Church, on May 26, 1953.
Along with being a loving wife and mother, Mavis was the first kindergarten teacher for Fremont Schools. She went on to teach in various positions and grade levels all over Steuben County, including serving on the Fremont School Board for 20 years. She was the guiding force behind the “Singing Church Chimes”. Mavis was a piano teacher and loved teaching each one of her students (especially her grandchildren).
She was very active throughout the community. Some of her leadership roles were in the DAR, Home Ec Club, Girl Scouts, Bible Quiz, Red Hat Club, the Steuben County Park Ministry, and as a local youth leader. She was well-known as Dolly “Hug-A-Boo” the Clown. Mavis was also an Underground Railroad historian and a foster parent.
Mavis and Paul were blessed with seven children, whom she is survived by, Stanley (Cathy) Church, Merrilee Runyon, Stephen (Jodie) Church, Kurt (Deb) Church, Kathy (Tim) Groosbeck, Maurice (Cynthia) Church and Mark Church. Additionally, she is survived by 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Iris Allen and Rosalynn Anderson; cousin, CoraVee Caswell; sisters-in-law, Carol Schaeffer, Mary Schaeffer and Pearl Miner; and brother-in-law, Dean Church; also many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Delson Church; her parents, Paul and Grace Schaeffer; brothers, Conrad Schaeffer and Larry Schaeffer; sister, Arlene Schaeffer Lytel; and a son-in-law, James P. Runyon.
Calling will be on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m.
Pastor Joel Greenwood will officiate the service.
There will also be one hour of visitation on Saturday at the church, prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
Burial will follow the service at Mundy Cemetery, Kinderhook Township, Michigan.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
