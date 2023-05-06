GARRETT — William Louis Sobieski Jr., passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023.
He was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Oct. 26, 1949, to William L. and Thelma (Viet) Sobieski.
He married Janis Huelsenbeck in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla, Indiana, on Dec. 27, 1969.
He is survived by his wife, Janis; sons and saughters, Matthew and Tonya Sobieski, Shane Sobieski, Ryan and Erin Sobieski, Nicholas and Jamie Sobieski and honorary fifth son, Dana Stickler; grandchildren, Alexandria and Mike, Danielle and Brett, Sydney and Jonathan, Jessica, Logan, Brandon, Clayton, Hannah, Sarah, Lexi, Emma, Jason, Lillie, and Shelby; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Norah, Grayson and Reed; mother, Thelma Sobieski; sister, Patty and Mike Young; brothers-in-law, John Huelsenbeck, Kevin and Theresa Huelsenbeck, Tim and Lena Huelsenbeck, and Lynn and Mari Huelsenbeck; and many close and cherished nieces; nephews; friends; and past employees.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Sobieski Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hershel and Freda Huelsenbeck; brother-in-law Gary Huelsenbeck; and grandson, Clinton Sobieski.
He dedicated his life to the service of others.
He was owner and operator of Railroad Inn (1984-2013) and Supervisor of A and P Tea Company (1965-1977), McDonald's Corporation (1973-1977), QVC Corporation (1977-1984)
Mr. Sobieski was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Saint Martin’s Soup Kitchen, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Garrett Merchant Association, Garrett Chamber of Commerce, Garrett Redevelopment Commission, Advisory Board of I.C.E. Program, and the National Guard.
He graduated from East Noble High School 1968, McDonald’s Hamburger University 1974, and attended Purdue University.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 2-8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738.
Military honors will follow the Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Memorials are to Advanced Heart Failure and Vascular Clinic
Honorary casket bearers are Brian Young, Ed Huelsenbeck, Joe Huelsenbeck, Daniel Huelsenbeck, Charlie Huelsenbeck, Grant Huelsenbeck, Dana Stickler and Zachery Feightner.
