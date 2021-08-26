AUBURN — Judith A. “Judi” Moore, age 93, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Mrs. Moore was born on Sept. 16, 1927, in Auburn, to Russel and Lois (Lane) Ridenour.
She married William H. “Bill” Moore on Aug. 2, 1971, in Auburn. He preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2011.
Mrs. Moore worked in the DeKalb County Recorder’s Office in Auburn from 1968 until her retirement in 1992. She served as the DeKalb County Recorder from 1984 until 1992.
Judi was an active member of the DeKalb County Republican Party. Judi also volunteered her time at the Curiosity Shop for many years.
She attended County Line Church of God in Auburn.
She loved to collect anything elephants and the small collectable spoons. She enjoyed going to swim class at the YMCA and she particularly enjoyed going to lunch and dinner with her girlfriends.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Carole Seavers, of Angola; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Dave Cramer, of Peoria, Illinois; stepdaughter, Vickie Collins, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and their spouses, Angie and Kirk Oldham, Sarah and Ben Michel, Connor and Allison Seavers, Austin Seavers, Riley Seavers and Brock Seavers; one step-granddaughter, Victoria Collins; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Moore; one brother; one sister; and her first husband, Donald Seavers.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral home in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road East, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
