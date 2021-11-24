PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — Leota ”Sue” West, 76, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021, after a 27-month battle with colon cancer.
She was born to Stanley and Marilyn Hardisty on July 21, 1945. They preceded her in death.
Sue was a 1963 graduate of Elmhurst High School. She attended Purdue University and graduated in 1975, with a degree in Mental Health Technology.
She resided in Fort Wayne, Indiana, until 1974. At that time she moved her family to Columbia City, where she resided until 1991. At that time she relocated to Florida, to get away from the cold weather of Indiana.
She married Kenneth “Todd” West on Oct. 11, 1991.
She worked in the mental health field for the Bowen Center from 1975 until 1991. Around 2000, she switched to the eldercare field and later to work with the blind. Her training led her to help many people over the years.
She was a sister, friend, mother, wife, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Glen Hardisty in 1962; her mother, Marilyn May (Schomberg) Biesiada in 2006; grandparents, Cyrille Leota (Price) in 1984, and Frank Obediah Schoemberg in 1972; and great-granddaughter, Ashton Kenzie Brown in 2012.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth “Todd” West; brother, Glen Alan Hardisty (Judi); children, Jeffere Scotte Brown (Susan), Marc Glenn Brown (Kim) and Jennifer Danielle Zezlina (Ed); grandchildren, Zachary Brown, Brett Brown (Kayla), Patrick Brown (Zoee), Blake Aguilera, Tyler Brown (Taylor), Amara Aguilera, Jakob Zezlina and Lukas Zezlina; great-grandchildren, Levi Brown, Chloe Brown, Penelope Aguilera, Brecken Brown, Tenley Brown, Berkleigh Brown, Camryn Brown, Romee Brown and Bristol Brown.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at noon at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
