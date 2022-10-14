GARRETT — Gerald Leslie Frain, age 77, of rural Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Frain was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 20, 1945, to the late Jesse A. Frain and Beatrice Aletha (Wood) Frain.
He moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, at age 6, and graduated from South Side High School in 1962.
He honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1962-1968, during the Vietnam War, aboard the USS Donner.
He married Patricia Ann Cameron on Aug. 28, 1965, in Fort Wayne.
Gerry was employed for 35 years with Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne.
He was a life member of American Legion Post 178, Garrett; life member of VFW Post 857, Fort Wayne; Eagles Lodge 1357, Garrett; F&AM Lodge 739, Waynedale; and Mizpah Shrine of Northeastern Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Frain, of Garrett; sons, Jeff Frain, of Auburn and son, Tim Frain, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Offeralle, of Fort Wayne, Justin (Kathy) Frain, of Fort Wayne, Miranda (Jake) Schied, of Fort Wayne, Spencer Frain, of Fort Wayne, Dilan Frain, of Auburn and Conner Frain, of Auburn; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jayce and Jamison; sister, Nancy Kincaid, of Columbia City; and three nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with Masonic services at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial with Military Honors will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or American Cancer Society, Fort Wayne.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.