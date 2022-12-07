COLUMBIA CITY — Robert Ray Diemer, 85, of Columbia City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 Saint Joe Road, Fort Wayne.
