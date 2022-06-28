PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Susan R. Adams (Suzi), 69, of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Fremont, Indiana, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, in her sleep with family by her side.
Suzi was born on May 23, 1953, in Greenfield, Indiana, to Irvin (Skip) and Esther Trout. They preceded her in death.
She was a retail sales auditor for Target for many years before retiring from Adams Senior Insurance Inc., in 2012.
She was an avid animal lover and activist. She and her husband would often travel to places to explore and experience their love of wildlife. She especially loved the big cats, but loved all animals and would do anything to help them. Suzi was also active in the recovery community for 32 years.
She was a kind, gentle, soft spoken woman, who loved with her whole heart, and always saw the best in everyone who crossed her path.
In addition to her parents, Suzi was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna Sue Shroyer; her brother, Bud Trout; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Darling.
On Nov. 11, 1979, she married her best friend and love of her life, Ronald L. Adams, who survives in Port Orange, Florida. Also surviving are two daughters, Charlene R. Purtlebaugh and husband, Greg Purtlebaugh, of Lake Mary, Florida, and Michelle Adams-Joseph and husband, Mark Joseph, of Seaman, Ohio; her sister, Rose Darling, of Wilkinson, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Suzi was greatly loved and will be terribly missed. She is, without a doubt, with loved ones, "Dancing in the Sky."
Per Suzi's wishes, there will be no memorial service, as she will be donated to forensics to further help others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Turpentine Creek Wildlife refuge in Eureka Springs, AR 72632.
