ALBION — Donald Hugh Stangland, 87, of rural Albion, Indiana, died 1:38 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1933, at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, Indiana, a son of the late Jay P. and Mary A. (Starkey) Stangland.
Growing up in the Wolf Lake area, he graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1952.
Drafted into the U.S. Navy, he trained at Great Lakes Naval Training Center and then was assigned as an aircraft refueler on the West Coast. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 7, 1961.
On March 28, 1954, he married Patricia Ann Berkes. Outside of his military service, the couple have always lived in rural Albion.
In addition to grain farming, Don worked for Food Marketing/Supervalu, Fort Wayne, as the fleet maintenance manager for 37 years.
Since childhood, Don has been a loyal member of Merriam Christian Chapel Church.
An avid Elk hunter, he made an annual hunting trip to Colorado, for more than 52 years. He enjoyed shooting sports and flying his own private plane, earning a pilot’s license at age 16. A John Deere enthusiast, he adorned his property with their logo items. After the crop growing season, he kept active by cutting and splitting wood, used to heat the home.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Patricia; two daughters, Kim (Kevin) Stump, of Albion and Daphne (Doug) Stevenson, of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Emily (J.D.) Uebler, Trisha (Dan) Rouch, Abby (Justin) Harrity, Tyler (Kara) Stevenson, Michelle (Zach) Alexander, Mitchell (Adrienne) Stevenson, Allison Stevenson and Laurel Stevenson and 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Johnson, of Greenfield; and a son-in-law, Kevin Bontrager, of Nappanee.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Lynne Bontrager; and a brother, Rex Stangland.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Merriam Christian Chapel Church, 3985 S. U.S. 33, Albion, with the interment to follow at Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3-8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Gideons International or Merriam Christian Chapel Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.