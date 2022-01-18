HUDSON — Janice I. Smith, 54, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on April 1, 1967, in Salem, New Jersey, to Robert Daniel and Janice Arlena (Donelson) Mitman. Her father has passed away and her mother survives in Angola.
Janice was a stay at home mom and was raised in the Nazarene Church.
She married Patrick Smith on June 27, 1987, in Angola Church of the Nazarene and he survives in Hudson.
Also surviving are a daughter, Brittany Smith, of Hudson; and a son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Alexandria Smith, of Angola; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Leonard Fenton, of Auburn; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Heather Mitman, of Angola; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Kelly and James Bond, of Helena, Montana, Clifton and Rachel Smith, of Fremont; father-in-law, Kimey Smith, of Fremont; 22 nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her mother-in-law, Dawn Smith.
Services will be on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706, with the Rev. Doug Thomas officiating.
Calling is 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church from noon to 1 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.
Memorials are to the American Diabetes Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
