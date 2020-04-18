KENDALLVILLE — Martha Imogene Johnston, 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep from a silent heart attack, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, on April 16, 2020.
Martha was born in Royal Center, Indiana, to George and Vera Conn on Oct. 5, 1932.
She graduated from Churubusco High School in 1950.
In October 1951, Martha married Kenneth Johnston, of Churubusco, Indiana. Martha and Kenny raised four children, both in the United States and for a time in France — while Kenny continued his extended service as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
In 1970, the couple bought a home on Diamond Street in Kendallville. They lived there until Kenny’s passing earlier this year.
Martha, a loving wife and mother, especially treasured her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In quieter moments, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing holiday tunes and traditional hymns on the piano or working word puzzles.
A fine cook, she hosted many family dinners and was greatly appreciated for her excellent lasagna, memorable cheesecake and delicious pies. Martha loved holidays. Throughout her life she collected bundles of family greeting cards from those events, year by year — holding on to those special times and memories.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters, and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by four children, Jackie (Jim) Liggett, of Bloomington, Indiana, Valerie (Loren) Heinlen, of LaGrange, Indiana, Eric (Sherri) Johnston, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Melissa (Gary) Fordeck, Avilla, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Ruth Gelbaugh, of North Webster, Indiana.
Martha will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Eel River Cemetery near Churubusco.
Interment services for the immediate family will be conducted by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.
Memorials are encouraged to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at www.hitefuneralhome.com.
