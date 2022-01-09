FREMONT — Richard Lee Marten, age 58, of Fremont, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was born on May 25, 1963, in Kendallville to Doyle Marten and Clara Berniece Marten.
Richard graduated from Angola High School in 1982.
He married Lori Petre on Aug. 16, 1982, in Fremont.
Richard enjoyed working on cars, going to auctions, going to the races, grocery shopping and listening to music. He loved guns and was a collector of many things. He especially was a wonderful grandfather, and loved all his family and many friends.
He always had a saying, “I did it my way!”
Richard was a car salesman for many years and he was self-employed in the construction field. He also was a longtime caretaker for several cemeteries in Steuben County.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Marten of Fremont; daughter Brook (Aaron) Bird of Fremont; granddaughter, Priscilla Bird, and a grandson on the way, brothers and sisters, Cecil Marten of Fremont, Doyle R. Marten Jr., of Michigan, Tammy (Eric) Egly of Fremont, Sherry Lynn (Mike) Richter of Fremont, Rick (Chris) Marten of Fremont, David (Debbie) Jorn of Angola, Kurt Marten of Fremont, and Danny Marten of Fremont; a sister-in-law, Bobbie (Scott) Hiner of Camden, Michigan, mother-in-law, Lois Petre of Fremont; 18 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle Marten and Clara Berniece Marten; stepmother, Sherry (McCartney) Marten; a brother, Timothy Marten; father-in-law, Richard Petre; and nephews, Luke Marten and Nathan Marten.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
