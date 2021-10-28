LAGRANGE COUNTY — Mary Louise (Troyer) Neff, a longtime resident of LaGrange County, Indiana, died on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Indiana. Mary was 96 years old.
She was born at home on Jan. 21, 1925, to Jerry and Orpha Troyer.
Mary married Vernon Neff on March 4, 1944, and Vernon preceded her in death a few months after their 50th wedding celebration.
Mary is survived by her 11 children, Sylvia Miller (LeRoy), from Beckemeyer, Illinois, Carl Neff (Linda), from Lincolnton, North Carolina, Carolyn Good, from Eaton, Georgia, Ruth Hammond (Don), from Kendallville, Indiana, Joyce Pharis (Bob), from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Margaret Gunning (Steve), from Arvada, Colorado, Ruby Reynolds (Frank), from Key West, Florida, Janet Root, from Kendallville, Indiana, Anita Neff, from San Diego, California, Vernon Neff (Talandra), from Goshen, Indiana, and Mark Neff (Jennifer), from Fort Wayne; 20 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Mary was active in her church and community.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Nov. 12, 2021, at Emma Church, located at 1900 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., prior to the funeral.
Donations in Mary’s name may be made out to Menno-Clinic, India, with Mary Neff in the memo line and mailed to Emma Church.
