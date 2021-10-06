FORT WAYNE — Dennis “Bud” Wayne Brumbaugh, 87, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in South Milford, Indiana, the adopted son of the late Cloyd and Lulu Brumbaugh.
He graduated from Nappanee High School in 1951, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Ball State University in 1958.
Dennis was a Corporal in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957.
He was an accountant with Magnavox for 30 years and retired in 1991.
Dennis was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Magnavox Management Club, Signa Phi Epsilon Fraternity, Fort Wayne Health and Education Foundation founding member, Wildwood Racquet Club 30-year member and various bridge clubs, tennis and golf groups.
He is survived by his children, Linda Gregory, of Lafayette, Indiana, Randal Brumbaugh, of Altadena, California; and grandchildren, Tyler Gregory, Courtney Gregory and Sydney Gregory.
Dennis was preceded in death by his daughter, Deniece Brumbaugh; siblings, Berdella Crowell, Sherman Dunafin, Truman Arver, Shirley Buchtel and Janice Dunafin. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana, with visitation from 3-5 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Health and Education Foundation.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com.
