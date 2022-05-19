GARRETT — Ellen A. Griffis, 76, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Dec. 21, 1945, to Normand and Veronica (Wable) Howard. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative year in Payne, Ohio, and graduated from Payne High School.
Ellen was married to Richard Griffis in LaOtto, Indiana, on Aug. 4, 1978.
She worked at CNC Packing, the Flowerpot, and LaOtto Meats for 13 years.
Ellen was a member of the Garrett Flower Garden Club and the DeKalb County Horseman's Club. She enjoyed working with flowers in her yard.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard Griffis; four sons, David (Shelly) Lepper, Duane (Donna)Griffis, Doug (Melissa) Griffis and Darrin Griffis; one daughter, Dawn Griffis-Yanie; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Drew Griffis.
Graveside services for close family and friends, will be held at Eel River Cemetery, on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Memorial may be directed to Garrett Garden Club or DeKalb County Horseman's Association.
Sheets & Childs Funeral has been entrusted with these arrangements.
