ANGOLA — Betty Jane Meek, age 101, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on May 29, 1919, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Sol A. and Zema (Cogswell) Tuttle.
She graduated from Pleasant Lake High School in 1937.
Betty had worked as a secretary at Production Credit in the Detroit, Michigan, area.
She married Kennard Meek on Aug. 6, 1945.
She was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church and of the Order of Eastern Star, Ashley #229.
Surviving are her three sons, Joseph (Linda) Meek, of Bourbon, Missouri, John (Victoria) Meek, of Chowchilla, California, and James (Lynnette) Meek, of Brooklyn, New York. Also surviving are her four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Kennard J. Meek, on July 29, 1994.
Private graveside services will be held and burial will take place at Mount Zion Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.