KIMMELL — Doris Blanche Waggoner, 92, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Gibson Hospice Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1930, near Estill Springs, Tennessee, to Nellie and Percy Evans.
She is survived by one sister, Ginger Leatherwood (David), of Papillion, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Johnnie Insel, of Tullahoma, Tennessee; and one daughter, Debra Nidlinger (Jimm), of Terre Haute, Indiana. Also surviving are grandchildren, Chris Waggoner (Jessica), of Huntington, Indiana, Jimm Jr., of Terre Haute, Indiana; and Gina Ernst (Mark), of Denver, Colorado, James and Jimmy Waggoner; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Felix Howard Waggoner, of 56 years; and her three sons, Larry, Rick and Michael.
She was a devoted wife and mother; taking care of her terminally-ill husband for more than 10 years.
Doris will be remembered for her great love of God, family and her fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. Her daily routine every morning was two cups of coffee, then an hour or so of reading Scripture, then to the privacy of the bathroom to pray. This was the only way to start the new day that God had blessed her with.
She was a faithful member of Church of Christ for 80 years; having been baptized in the creek at age 13, with her first cousin and best friend, Jane Pitts.
A private graveside service was held at Thorn Cemetery, Ormas, Indiana, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Brother Joe Hughes officiated.
A public celebration of Mama's life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at LaGrange Church of Christ, LaGrange, Indiana, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Camp Indogan, 1128 S. C.R. 450W, Angola, IN 46703 or to the Bible Institute of Missouri, Africa Work, 2540A No. Kansas Expressway, Springfield, MO 65803.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
