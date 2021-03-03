KENDALLVILLE — Jon Edward Blackman, 47, of Kendallville died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1973, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to David and Carol (Swanson) Blackman.
On May 20, 2006, at the Strand Theatre in Kendallville, he married Amanda Lucille Wells.
Mr. Blackman was employed at Tempus Technologies in Auburn as an implementation specialist.
Surviving are his wife, Amanda Blackman, of Kendallville; a son, Nikolas Blackman, of Kendallville; his parents, David and Carol Blackman, of Kendallville; two brothers, Eric (Jennifer) Blackman, of Kendallville and Michael Blackman, of Genoa, Italy; two sisters, Amanda (Peter) English, of Carmel and Kristen (Carmelo) Carella of Fort Wayne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Roselyn Wells, of Auburn; sister-in-law, Jaime (Michael) Hanni-Wells, of Findlay, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kailee Blackman-Raines.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 4:30-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
A prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m., conducted by Father J. Steele of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
Visitation will also be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 2-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
A private graveside service will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
