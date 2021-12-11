SARASOTA, Fla. — LeRoy Helmuth, 71, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Topeka, Indiana, died at 9:13 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1950, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to John A. and Elizabeth (Borntrager) Helmuth.
Surviving are three sisters, Wilma (Harley) Schlabach, of Topeka, Polly (Glen) Graber, of Millersburg and Marietta (Lloyd) Schlabach, of Ligonier; four brothers, Fritz (Tina) Helmuth, of Topeka, Richard (Sara) Helmuth, of Shipshewana, Ernest (Mary) Helmuth, of Millersburg and Dennis (Niva) Helmuth, of Topeka; and sister-in-law, Martha (Nelson) Schlabach, of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Wilbur Helmuth.
LeRoy attended Bethel Mennonite Church in Florida, and was a cashier at Publix.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m., funeral service on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at New Life Fellowship, 2755 South S.R. 5, Topeka.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Harold Gingerich and Pastor Shawn Otto.
Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
