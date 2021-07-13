HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Robert D. Johnsonbaugh (Cannon Man), 67, of Hicksville, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence, with his family by his side.
Robert was born on Nov. 18, 1953, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Richard and Patsy (Perdue) Johnsonbaugh.
He graduated from Eastside High School.
Robert married Noessa Roark on May 11, 1974, in Butler, Indiana, and she survives.
Robert first worked for Vulcraft Industries, then went on to Airway Manufacturing, where he retired in 2016, after 25 years of service.
He was a former member of the Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556.
In his free time, Robert enjoyed gardening, snorkeling, woodworking, fireworks, shooting guns and taking vacations to the Bahamas.
Robert is survived by his wife, Noessa Johnsonbaugh, of Hicksville, Ohio; two children, Brian (Corey) Johnsonbaugh, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Angel Warner, of Auburn, Indiana; six grandchildren, Taylor (Alexis) Johnsonbaugh, Flora (Owen) Zeedyk, Audrey (Roman Graber) Johnsonbaugh, Logan (Breana Ervin) Johnsonbaugh, Bailey Cline and Cameron Cline; five great-grandchildren, Alexzander, Oliver, Raylan, Alina and Cash; three sisters, Cathy McNamara, of Auburn, Indiana, Janet (Jerry) Chipman, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Judy (Gary) Banks, of Wellborn, Florida.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
To honor Robert’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
