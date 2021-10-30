LAGRANGE — Ralph Q. Nelson, 95, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Oct. 28, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Mr. Nelson was born on July 9, 1926, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Orville J. and Lelia (Garlets) Nelson.
Living in LaGrange for many years, he had worked for 27 years for Flint and Walling, where he worked in the production control. He retired in 1982.
On Dec. 17, 1949, in Lafayette, Indiana, he married Betty Louis Fiandt; Mrs. Nelson survives in LaGrange, Indiana.
Also surviving are his children, Cindy (Carl) Swann, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Kevin F. Nelson, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Michael Allen Nelson, of LaGrange, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kristen (Philip) Franklin, Jennifer (Nate) Sones, Amanda Herrin and Jessica (Nick) Hoyer; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Hoyer and Casen Hoyer; and a sister, Janice Smith, of Carmel, Indiana.
Preceding Ralph in death were his parents, Orville and Lelia Nelson; three sisters, Oneita Nelson, Phyllis Meyer and Goldie Hooley; and two brothers, Thurlow Nelson and Frazier Nelson.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
