LAGRANGE — Melvin D. Fry, 66, of LaGrange, died unexpectedly at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at Goshen Health Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 17, 1956, in LaGrange, to Dan J. and Lydia (Helmuth) Fry.
On Nov. 17, 1976, he married Rosetta Lehman in LaGrange, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are six sons, Joseph (JoAnna) Fry of Shipshewana, Dannie (special friend, Carlee) Fry of White Pigeon, MI, Steven (Naomi) Fry of LaGrange, William (Marlene) Fry of Middlefield, OH, Glen (Sarah) Fry of New Paris, Joni (Lori) Fry of Goshen; four daughters, Lorene (LaVern) Lambright of LaGrange, Mary Sue (John) Miller of Shipshewana, LaVera (Orlie) Miller of Topeka, Nora (Ryan) Raber of Goshen; 26 grandchildren; four brothers, Chris (Katie) Fry of Conneaut Lake, PA, Joe (Bonnie) Fry of Constantine, MI, Dan Jr. (Ruby) Fry of Nappanee, Clarence (Polly Anna) Fry of Millersburg; two sisters, Mary Ellen (Vernon) Raber, Esther Anna Fry both of Abbeville, SC; sister-in-law, Pollyanna Fry of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Ryan Eugene Miller; three brothers, John, Jacob, and Willard Fry; two infant brothers and two infant sisters.
He was the owner operator of a wood finishing shop. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 and all day Monday, Feb. 21 at the family residence on 3365 S. 300 W. in LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Ervin Jr. Bontrager and the Home Ministers. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery in LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is handling the arrangements.
