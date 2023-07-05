CORUNNA — Emma Harter (Gamble) of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, aAfter a long battle with cancer.
On June 20, 1976, she married the love of her life Joe Harter. He preceded her in death in 1985. Their lifetime together was filled with music, camping and traveling with family.
Emma was a lifelong caregiver, being a wife and mother for many years. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and hosting all the holiday parties with her family and friends. She was an avid card player and spent much of her time in nature. Often times you would find her sitting on her porch just watching the birds and inviting anyone in for a meal.
Being a caregiver was her calling, she continued this passion as a CNA for the elderly residents at Betz Nursing Home for 30 years. Most of her time being spent in the activity department.
One of Emma’s most cherished roles was being a grandmother. She was blessed with five granddaughters, Kim, Angie, Jody, Amanda and Chandra; and eight grandsons, Chad, Matt, Jarrod, Dusty, Aaron, TJ, Christopher and Logan. She was also blessed with great-grandkids.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents, French and Dora (Perkins) Gamble; sisters, Alma Frost, Betty Payton and Eva McClellan; brothers, John Gamble and Andy Gamble; and daughters. Rita Cox, Julie Voirol and Linda Coons.
Surviving are her sons, Tim Stevens, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Calvin Stevens, of Garrett and Phil Mooney, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Bertha Payton, of Garrett, Carolyn Gamble, of Metz, Indiana, Charlie Gamble, of Detroit, Michigan, and Edward Gamble, of Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 3-4 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later date at Corunna Cemetery in Corunna.
Preferred memorials may be given to one of Emma’s fondest companions, the DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 CR 11A, Auburn, IN 46706 or www.dekalbhumanesociety.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
