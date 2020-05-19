ANGOLA — Anna Taylor Brown, age 68, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1951, in Annapolis, Maryland, to Edward and Viola (Nichols) Taylor.
Anna served in the United States Army for six years. She was a writer of poetry, and enjoyed traveling.
Anna was a member of the Angola branch of The Church of the Latter Day Saints.
She married Douglas Brown on Nov. 14, 2015, in Fremont, Indiana.
Anna is survived by her husband, Douglas Brown, of Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Christena (Tom) Blain, of Gladwin, Michigan, and Melissa (Sal) Cole-Strong, of Hamilton, Indiana; son, James (Angela) Barfield, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Donya Gwen Warren and Lori Brown, of Lynn Haven, Florida; five step-grandchildren; brothers, Robert L. Taylor, of Florida, and Edward E. Taylor, of Pennsylvania; and a sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Helen M. MacDougal; and a great-granddaughter, Nora Marie Blain.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont. Social distancing is required, following the mandate of the CDC.
There will be an hour of visitation prior to the services from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday at Beams Funeral Home. Only 25 people at a time will be allowed to be in the funeral home during the visitation, and social distancing is required.
Burial will be at a later time.
Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Army Honors Team and members of Fremont American Legion Cassel Post # 257 Color Guard.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
