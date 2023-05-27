TULSA, Okla. — DeWayne Ray Weicht, 87, formerly of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Friday May 19, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was born in Butler, Indiana, on June, 14, 1935, to Dean and Hazel Weicht, of Butler.
DeWayne attended Spartan School of Aeronautics and later worked as a mechanic for American Airlines, where he retired.
After retirement, he and his brothers worked to restore the one-room schoolhouse known as College Corners School in Butler. In his later years he split his time between the family farm in Butler and Tulsa, Oklahoma, area where his daughters live.
He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Rick Zitzman, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Joan and Larry Stevens, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; his brothers, Devon Weicht, of Hamilton and DeVeir Weicht, of Butler; his sister, Diana Vignocchi, of Auburn; grandchildren, Brandon (Tara) Stevens, Matt (Alicia) Stevens, Michelle (Riley) Dockray and Joey Zitzman; great-grandchildren, Maci and Mattox Stevens, Cooper and Jack Dockray and Rowdy Farris.
His sister, Donna, preceded him in death.
