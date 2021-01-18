COLUMBIA CITY — Thomas G. Stump, 76, retired Indiana State Trooper of rural Avilla, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home. He had been in declining health.
He was born Dec. 17, 1944, at Luckey Hospital Wolf Lake, Indiana, a son of the late Raymond and Mary Katherine (Mahnesmith) Stump. Growing up in Wolf Lake, he graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1963.
On Oct. 12, 1963, he married Mary Ann Young. They made their home in Howe for 10 years, moving to their present home in Avilla in 1978. Mary died on May 23, 2014.
From 1967 to 2002, he was an Indiana State Trooper assigned to Northeast Indiana. Retiring to his farm, he enjoyed being outdoors, caring for his property, and hunting deer in the season.
He made annual fishing trips to Canada with family and friends and liked to hike in Brown County, Indiana State Park. When he wasn’t outdoors, he delighted in antiquing. Grandchildren were his pride and joy, spending time with them whenever possible.
He was a member of Wolf Lake Baptist Church and the DeKalb County Fraternal Order of Police #196.
Surviving are two sons, Brad (Melinda) Stump of Garrett and Mark (Jenny) Stump of Avilla; four granddaughters, Marie, Erin, Amanda, and Danielle Stump; siblings, Kenneth (Nancy) Stump of Kimmell, Sue (Lawrence) Emerson of Rome City, Dan (Mendy) Stump and Kevin (Kim) Stump both of Wolf Lake and a sister-in-law, Nancy Stump of Stroh.
There will be a private family service and burial at the Thorn Cemetery, Ormas. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Wolf Lake Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.