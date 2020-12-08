WOLCOTTVILLE — M. Jane Hulen, 82, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed peacefully at home, early on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. She was surrounded in her final days by her family in the home that she loved.
Jane was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was the daughter of the late Margaret and Roger Williams. She grew up in North Salem and later Wolcottville.
She married Tom Hulen in Angola, Indiana, in 1957, and they were married for 63 years.
Jane had no greater joy than being surrounded by the laughter and fellowship of family and friends. She loved being a grandmother — she was known as Grandma Jane and Mamaw.
She regularly shared food from her kitchen and garden. In summer months, she could be found riding her John Deere tractor mower, working outside in the flowerbeds and vegetable garden with Tom, entertaining company on their deck and enjoying the birds they fed. Her faith was central to her life, and she was filled with kindness and empathy. She had a huge, generous heart.
She is survived by her husband and two sons, David (Linda) Hulen, of Anchorage, Alaska; and Don (Robin) Hulen of Fishers; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Barb (Warren) Hague, of Dallas, Texas, and Martha (Drew) Glaus, of Casa Grande, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Ann.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Rome City; the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, LaGrange de Lafayette Chapter; and Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, Kendallville.
In earlier years, she got to know many people in the community through years of work as assistant Johnson Township trustee.
In the past, she volunteered with the Veterans Headstone Project through the Daughters of the American Revolution, to identify and replace worn, damaged and illegible headstones in Lagrange County, to ensure that veterans are identified with dignity and honor.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview LaGrange Hospital and Parkview Hospice for their care, support and compassion.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North in Wolcottville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Gary Stees officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Jane’s funeral service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Veterans Honor Guard.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.