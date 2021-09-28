KIMMELL — John Phillip Stout, age 61, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 9:13 p.m.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1961, the son of Phillip and Wanda (Truelove) Stout in Goshen, Indiana.
On April 21, 1979, he married Julie Cross in Goshen, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Julie Stout, of Kimmell, Indiana; two children, Jeffrey (Samantha) Stout, of Syracuse, Indiana, and Jackie Stout, of Kimmell, Indiana; five grandchildren, Madison Stout, Lillian Stout, Jalen Gonzalez, Kyler Slowke and Barrett Bottles; six siblings, Kirk Stout, of Cromwell, Indiana, Connie Groscost, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Joyce (Robin) Miller, of Ligonier, Indiana, Robert (Becky) Stout, of Ligonier, Indiana, Michael (Laura) Stout, of Warsaw, Indiana, and Mark Stout, of Ligonier, Indiana; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John graduated from West Noble High School in 1979, and worked at West Noble High School until August 2021. Prior to working at the high school, he owned and operated Wawasee Antiques in Syracuse, Indiana, for 12 years.
John enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, working in the yard, birdwatching and fishing.
A public gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A private cremation committal will follow at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to West Noble Athletic Department, 5094 N, US-33, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
