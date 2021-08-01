Brian Schlabach
MIDDLEBURY — Brian Eugene Schlabach, 57, of Middlebury, died at 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 1, 2021 @ 8:02 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.