FORT WAYNE — Betty A. Culler, 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 1, 1931, in Muncie, Indiana, to Gordon E. and Doris E. (Mumford) Wyne.
Betty was a graduate of Auburn High School.
She worked at Scott’s Super Value in Fort Wayne for several years. She also worked for International Harvester in Fort Wayne and Magnavox in Garrett and Columbia City.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church in New Haven.
Betty was an amazing woman, loving mother and grandmother and was most proud of her quilting.
She married Max E. Culler on July 16, 1968, in Auburn, Indiana, and he passed away on May 27, 1997.
Surviving are six children, Sherri Billman, of Butler, Lowell (Rose) Worth, of Fort Wayne, Kathy Weber, of Fort Wayne, Tina (Ronald) Stirlen, of Auburn, Laurie Culler, of Fort Wayne and Pamela (Rick) Kaup, of Berne; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Harriett Walker, of Auburn and Frances Wyne, of Nixon, Missouri; and brother, Larry (Pam) Wyne, of Circle Pine, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Harl Worth and Garr Worth; and four grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service.
Pastor Dave Trimble will be officiating.
Visitation also will be from 4-8 p.m., on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
