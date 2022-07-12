WATERLOO — Don C. Kaufman, 87, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Chandler House in Kendallville.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1935, in Waterloo, to Carl V. and Hazel R. (Wolfe) Kaufman. They have both passed away, as has a brother and sister in infancy, Virginia Kaufman and Hal Kaufman.
Don worked for Crane Edmund Corporation for seven years, then in 1976, he founded and was owner/operator of Kaufman Well Drilling, until his retirement in 1996.
He was a member of Hamilton Church of Christ and was a school board member for Hamilton Community School District for nine years.
He was a four-term DeKalb County Commissioner, representing the Northeast District of DeKalb County from 1997 to 2013. He also served on the Franklin Township Advisory Board for 15 years.
He was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan and loved to farm the family Homestead farm, which is a 100-plus year old farm and a member of the Indiana Heritage Farmstead.
Don married Judith Y. Parker on Jan. 11, 1953, in Butler, Indiana, and she survives. They were married more than 69 years.
Also surviving are five daughters and a son and their spouses, Deborah L. Headley, of Waterloo, Cheryl A. and Tim Wolfe, of Waterloo, Marcia S. and Mohammed Smith, of Auburn, Linda K. and John Alcock, of Columbia City, Diane M. and Sam Eakright, of Waterloo and Michael E. and Shelly Kaufman, of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren, Cory Headley, Jamie Ordway, Dane Headley, Ryan Wolfe, Tyler Wolfe, Jeremy Myers, Stacy Myers, Shelby Krawczyk, Megan Brereton, Kyle Alcock, Matthew Eakright, Justin Eakright, Stephanie Myers, Molly Portor, Annie Weir and Aaron Kaufman; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793.
Calling is on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 3-8 p.m., and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service on Saturday at Butler Cemetery, Butler.
Memorials may be given in memory of Don, to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home or Heartland Hospice or Rock Steady Boxing Club in Garrett.
To send condolences to the family visit our website at fellerandclark.com.
