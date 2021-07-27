WOLCOTTVILLE — James M. Hodge, 72, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1948, in Kendallville, Indiana, to George and Marcella (Bidwell) Hodge.
On Sept. 2, 1972, in South Milford, Indiana, he married Linda Hicks. She preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 1998.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam.
Mr. Hodge retired after 35 years with Starcraft RV in Topeka.
He was a volunteer firefighter for the South Milford Fire Department for 46 years.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and traveling. Driving his antique fire truck in area parades provided him countless hours of enjoyment. And, he dearly loved his grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Nicole (Matthew) Gisel, of Wawaka and Amanda (Andrew) Becker, of Kendallville; three sons, Kevin (Teresa Smith) Hodge, of Kendallville, Klent (April) Hodge, of Kendallville and Brock (Paige) Hodge, of Angola; his companion of 21 years, Carol Pfeiffer, of Wolcottville; and her children, Kurtis Davies, of Topeka and Karen Davies, of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren, Blaine Gisel, Trey Gisel, Ethan Becker, Luke Hodge, Madison Hodge, Megan Jansen and Adam Jagger; a sister, Barb (Doug) Fennell, of Howe; and sister-in-law, Sandra Hodge, of South Milford.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Howard L. Hodge.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Destiny Family of Faith, 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Visitation is Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 2-8 p.m., at Destiny Family of Faith and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
A firefighter’s service will be held at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, at the church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.