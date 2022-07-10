KENDALLVILLE — Marie (Caudill) Scoles, age 64, of Kendallville, passed away on July 4, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Marie was born in Willard, Ohio on January 16, 1958, to the late Maggard and Virgie “Thelma” (Collins) Caudill. She married Robert Lee Scoles in 2001 and he preceded her in death in 2018.
Marie is survived by stepchildren; Jill and Kevin Wright of Topeka; Chrystal and Vince Voris of Topeka; and Rick Scoles of Goshen. She is also survived by brothers Woody and Ethel Caudill of Paintsville, Kentucky, Darel and Martha Caudill of Middlebury, Ralph and Robin Caudill of Kendallville, Talt and Sherry Caudill of Kendallville, Kenneth and Rita Caudill of Pierceton and Amos and Kathy Caudill of Kendallville; sisters Kathy and Jack Hamilton of Huntington, Eunice Triplett of Angola, Nora and Ronald Hamman of Angola, Mary Ellen and Tracy Lynch of Corbin, Kentucky and Birdie Smith of Ligonier, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson Street, Ligonier. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church with visitation from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
