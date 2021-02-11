WOLCOTTVILLE — Larry Lee Gotshall, 79, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1941, in West Unity, Ohio, to Lloyd Erhman and Dorothy Jeannette (Haynes) Gotshall.
He was a 1959 graduate of Lima High School in Howe, Indiana.
Mr. Gotshall honorably served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 2, 1964 to Dec. 30, 1965.
On June 15, 1968, he married Sara Sturgis.
He retired from Motor Wheel, later called Duo Therm and then Dometic in LaGrange, after 43 years.
He was a member of LaGrange American Legion Post 215 for 55 years and a past member of the Wolcottville Lions Club, Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge.
Larry loved being with his family, especially attending sporting events for his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling and vacations in Florida, the past dozen years. He was an IU basketball and football fan. He also enjoyed Indy and NASCAR racing.
Surviving are his wife, Sara Gotshall, of Wolcottville; a son, Dr. Stephen (Lisa) Harp, of Akron, Ohio; two daughters, Bridget Hardesty, of Wolcottville and ChrisAnn (Brian) McKinley, of Avilla; six grandchildren, Sarah Harp, Marie Harp, Brant McKinley, Karsten McKinley, Braxton Hardesty, and Khloe Hardesty; a brother, Todd (Evelyn) Gotshall, of Mebane, North Carolina; and a sister, Sherry (Bob) Patterson, of West Unity, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lyston and Genevieve Sturgis; brother-in-law, Frank Sturgis; and grandson, Benjamen Hardesty
There will be no visitation or services. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the First Responders of the Wolcottville Fire Department, in care of Young Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 341, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.