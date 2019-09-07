SHIPSHEWANA — Rosemary Yoder, 67, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor, LaGrange, after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1951, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Arthur and Elizabeth (Frey) Hochstetler.
On Sept. 9, 1971, in Topeka, she married Jerry J. Yoder. He died Aug. 10, 2015. Surviving are five sons, Gary (Carolyn) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Verlin (Rachel) Yoder, of Bell, Florida, John (Marlene) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Jonathan (Leora) Yoder, of Shipshewana, James (Rose) Yoder, of Shipshewana; daughter, Waneta (Floyd) Miller, of Shipshewana; 30 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers, Omar (Ida) Hochstetler, of Shipshewana, Cal (Linda) Hochstetler, of White Pigeon, Michigan, Tobe (Elsie) Hochstetler, of Topeka, Ernest (Rosetta) Hochstetler, of Millersburg; three sisters, Saraetta (David) Miller, Annabelle Hochstetler, Ruby (Kenny) Fry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Daniel Hochstetler. She was a homemaker and a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, and all day Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the James Yoder residence, 4285 N. C.R. 500W, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Larry Yoder residence, 4360 N. C.R. 500W, Shipshewana.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Jacob Jones and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Lehman Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.