KENDALLVILLE — Phillip D. Millus, 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1935, in Wheatfield, Indiana, to Anthony and Berniece (Kerns) Millus.
Phillip met the love of his life, Valerie Kiefer, when he was 15 years old and she was 13 years old, at a fruit stand, and they had been together ever since.
They were married on July 16, 1954, in Crown Point, Indiana, and were blessed with five children, Laura, Phil “Chip”, Rhonda, Robert, and Jason.
They first lived in East Gary and then Hobart. The couple and children moved to Crown Point in 1964. The family moved to Wolcottville in 1978, and lived on Dallas Lake.
Phillip worked in maintenance at the American Bridge Company in Gary, Ford Motor Company in Chicago Heights, Illinois, and LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.
Phillip was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City for 44 years.
He was the ultimate “Mr. Fix-It”. If he didn’t have the tool, he made it. He also enjoyed making and giving away cross necklaces.
Phillip wrote the following poem: “I dreamed I died and went to Heaven. What a beautiful site. I was walking on clouds, so pretty and white. And, there before me stood the Lord with outstretched arms. I asked if I am really worthy of thee; as He smiled and became aglow. Then, the Lord reached out and took my soul.”
Surviving are two daughters, Laura Millus, of Kendallville and Rhonda (David) Grant, of Rapid City, South Dakota; a son, Jason (Abby) Millus, of Mongo; two daughters-in-law, Judy Millus, of Kendallville and Mary Millus, of Wolcottville; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a brother, E. Robert (Marjorie) Millus, of Hebron.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie Millus; two sons, Robert A. Millus and Phillip R. Millus; two brothers, Michael Millus and Tony Millus; and three sisters, Ila Mae Millus, Janice Millus and Ruth Ann Millus.
Visitation is on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, with Father Louis Fowoyo officiating.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.