ROME CITY — Clyde Conley, 80, of Rome City, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
He was born April 9, 1939, in Knott County, Ky., to Calvin “Coonie” and Ada (Collins) Conley.
On June 8, 1957, in Stroh, he married Alma Conley. She survives in Rome City.
Mr. Conley retired after a little more than 40 years at Newnam and Dalton foundries.
Clyde enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, birdwatching and boxing. He was a fan of Indiana University basketball.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lora Farren of Kendallville; two sons, Douglas (Marilyn) Conley of Plano, Texas, and Jonathan (Kelly) Conley of Albion; four grandchildren, Andrea Farren, Thomas Farren, Christopher Conley and Kelsie Conley; four sisters, Geneva Clinger of South Milford, Zola Ramey of Helmer, Wanita Messer of Kendallville and Lorene Penick of Angola; and a brother, Vern Conley of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey Downing and Illene Bolen; and three brothers, Hawlie Conley, Avery Conley and Donald Conley.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Orange Cemetery, Rome City, with Dave Clinger officiating.
Calling is Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville.
Preferred memorials are to Wounded Warriors.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.