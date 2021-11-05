AVILLA — Mary Lou (Lengerich) Gaerte, 76, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Decatur, Indiana, on Sept. 14, 1945, to Elmo and Genneva (Smith) Lengerich. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1963. Following high school, she received her nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1966.
Mary married "KP" Kevin Gaerte on Oct. 1, 1966. He preceded her death in 2002.
She was a registered nurse at several hospitals around the area during her nursing career.
She is survived by her one daughter, Barbara Gaerte; three sons, Matthew (Cheryl Stover) Gaerte, Dean (Mary Lynn) Gaerte and Ben (Trisha) Gaerte; four grandchildren, Diamond, Mikaela, Autumn Dean Jr., and Aaron; three great-grandchildren, AJ, Clarity and Marcus; her brother, Dave Lengerich; and two sisters, Linda Fuhrman and Carol Bierschwale.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723, and one hour prior at the church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Blue River Covenant Brethren Church, 3040 E. C.R. 700N, Columbia City, IN 46725.
Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
