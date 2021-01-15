ANGOLA — James R. Grubb Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife, daughters and grandchildren, at his home in Angola, Indiana, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1939, in Cripple Creek, Virginia, to James R. and Hilda Grubb.
After high school, James graduated from Milligan College, Milligan, Tennessee, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.
James was a Freight Operations Manager at Consolidated Freight Ways in Fremont, Indiana, before he retired.
He attended Christ Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
James enjoyed fishing, trains and watching Western movies. He also liked Atz’s Ice Cream and attending his grandchildren’s events. Most of all he loved his family. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his loving wife, Nancy L. Grubb, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Boni (David) Stewart, of London, Ohio, and Jackie (Bryan) Siders, of Angola; stepson, Andrew (Amy) Schmitz, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and stepdaughter, Brooke (Eric) Todd, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Jessica Stewart, Hannah Siders, Gabrielle Stewart and Nathaniel Siders; and five step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bayne “Doc” Grubb.
Private memorial services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Association.
Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
