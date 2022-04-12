WATERLOO — Dorothy Jean Lockwood, age 95, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, close to her family in Noblesville, Indiana.
Mrs. Lockwood was born on Dec.15, 1926, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Alvin and Rebecca (Redding) Scott.
She married Clifford Lockwood on Feb. 8, 1958, in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2019.
Dorothy was a wife, a mother and a homemaker. Her family was very important to her and she was very active in their lives. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was an avid ink pen collector and picked up one whenever she could. She was a long time member of the New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Dennis Lockwood, of Carmel and Kerry and Angie Lockwood, of Noblesville; daughter and son-in-law, Tamara and Bill Delaney, of Fishers; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Kathryn and Ken Pesyna, Patricia and Christian Doyle, Rebekah Lockwood, Noah and Anna Lockwood, Grace Lockwood, Brianna Lockwood and Aiden Delaney; five great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Elizabeth and Ruby Pesyna and Rose and Annabeth Doyle; several loving nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Rollie Scott, Russell Scott and Walter Scott; and two sisters, Lela Foland and Mildred Griffith.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service on Friday, April 15, 2022..
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.