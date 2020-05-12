LIGONIER — Paul Arnold Pfenning, age 83, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away at home with his family, on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 6:50 a.m.
He was born on Nov. 4, 1936, the son of Clarence and Lucy (Smith) Pfenning.
On March 29, 1959, he married Annette Lassus.
He is survived by his wife of more than 61 years, Annette Pfenning, of Ligonier; three children, Teresa (Bill) Hull, Gregory L. (Deleticia D.) Pfenning, and Mark (Lisa) Pfenning, all of Ligonier; 11 grandchildren, Chris (Emily) Tiedeman, Stephanie Tiedeman, Joshua (Cassi) Tiedeman, Patti Michael, Josiah (Abbey) Pfenning, Jonathan (Shonda) Pfenning, Hannah Pfenning, Zoe Pfenning, Zachariah Pfenning, Zebidiah Pfenning, and Zephira Pfenning; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings; a grandson, Andrew Pfenning; and a great-grandson, Carter Tiedeman.
Paul served his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1955-1958, and was a hard-working man, and a devoted civil servant.
He owned and operated The Toggery Cleaners in Ligonier with his wife, Annette, for nearly 40 years, was a police officer for 10 years, and retired from the Ligonier Fire Department as fire chief.
He attended Brighton Chapel for more than 30 years, enjoyed fishing, and more than anything, he enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held in Paul’s honor on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Strong Tower Worship Center, 502 W. Diamond Lake Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Tony Price and the Rev. Christopher Tiedeman will officiate.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m., prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ligonier Fire Department, 103 W. Third Street, Ligonier, IN 46767 or Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.