BUTLER — Kevin R. Oberlin, 61, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center after a short illness.
He was born to Robert and Carrol (Bloomfield) Oberlin in Auburn on Sept. 2, 1960. His parents preceded him in death.
Kevin graduated from Hamilton High School.
He enjoyed all of his nieces and nephews. Kevin also loved watching his nephews race.
Kevin is survived by his siblings, Mike Oberlin, of Corunna, Kent Oberlin, of Butler and Roberta (Donald) Whitacre, of Loris, South Carolina; 12 beloved nieces and nephews; aunts, Beckie (Doug) Kannel, of Hamilton and Kathy "Punk" Dreyer, of Fort Wayne; and uncle, Dennis (Sheryl) Bloomfield, of Issaquah, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 1-4 p.m., at the Butler City Fire Station, 700 W. Main St., Butler, IN 46721.
Arrangements entrusted by Johnson Funeral Home, Butler.
