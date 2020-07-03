Robert Richards Jul 3, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert L. "Duke" Richards, 87, of Churubusco, Indiana, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Would you install an app on your phone that would warn you if you had been in contact with another person who subsequently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus? You voted: Yes, if my phone could handle the app No Maybe Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAdult drowns at sandbar near Pokagon State ParkChildren rescued from 128-degree vanAuburn’s classic car festival canceledIndiana will move to 'Stage 4.5' SaturdaySuspect arrested in St. Joe stabbingMan facing charges following alleged beatingsNew first responder memorial coming to AvillaDream becomes realitySilgan Plastics employee retires after 62 yearsNoble County COVID-19 cases up 13 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127722 KD127689 KD127019 Top Jobs KD128113 KD128088 KD127832 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Christina Ricci files for divorce Hugh Downs dies 'Healing needs to happen': Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after August Alsina affair claims Witness tells police of yelling, pushing, leading up to St. Joe stabbing President Trump's visa restriction damages economy Local officers enforcing new hands-free law An old sport has a new name Noble Bookings
