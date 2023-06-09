LAFAYETTE — Robert P. Smith, 73, died on Monday June 5, 2023, at his home in Lafayette, Indiana.
He was born on May 10, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Theodore Blake Kramer and Lois (Meyers) Smith. They have both preceded him in death.
Robert was a Quality Inspector at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive Plant in Lafayette, retiring in 2017.
He was an avid fan of any sport that IU played. He enjoyed watching and rooting for any sport that the Hoosiers were involved in.
Surviving are three children and three step-children, Shawn (Lisa) Smith, of Auburn, Gretchen Smith, of Fort Wayne, Hollie (Robert) Ochoa, of Fort Wayne, David and Joana Goddard, of Avilla, Scott and Amy Peck, of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Amber and Mike Darst, of Indianapolis; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters, Roger (Linda) Smith, of Springfield, Missouri, Barbara (Bob) Shafer, of Springfield, Ohio, Bev (Steve) Treesh, of Auburn, Dianna (Tom) Ellert, of Waterloo and Dave (Ann) Smith, of Moultrie, Georgia.
Services will be 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Calling is on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Robert, to help battle mental health issues. Go to mentalhealthfoundation.org to give.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
