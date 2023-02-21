HAMILTON — Carla S. Monroe, 72, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.
Carla was born on Jan. 29, 1951, in Presque Isle, Maine, daughter of the late Donald D. and Kathleen M. (Reed) Casebere.
She was a 1969 graduate of Victorville High School, Victorville, California.
Carla worked as a homemaker, supporting the needs of her family. She also worked for a time at Pittsfield of Indiana Inc., in Hamilton, Indiana.
Carla enjoyed the challenge of completing crossword puzzles and puzzles and could be found working on them in her free time. Carla was also an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Carla is survived by her son, Frank W. Monroe III, of Anchorage, Alaska; one sister, Roxanne Richards, of Auburn, Indiana; five brothers, Mark Casebere, of Hamilton, Donald “Jimmy” Casebere, of Hamilton, Barry Casebere, of Flint, Indiana, Eric (Tina) Casebere, of Hudson, Indiana, and Timothy Casebere, of Angola.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Jeffrey Monroe.
Visitation for Carla S. Monroe will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 Church St., Hamilton, IN 46742.
Funeral services for Carla will immediately follow in the funeral home, starting at 2 p.m., with Rodney Snyder officiating.
Interment will follow in Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
